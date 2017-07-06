Ireland could be about to get its own Independence Day

IRELAND could soon be allowed to celebrate their own ‘Independence Day’ after a proposal passed its second stage in the Seanad with the support of the Irish Government.

With the United States having celebrated its own Independence Day on July 4, Fianna Fáil Senator Keith Swanick tabled the the Private Members Bill which would “formally introduce a Declaration of Independence Day on January 21 each year.”

The legislation — triumphantly titled the Declaration of Independence Day Bill 2017 — proposes January 21 as it was on this date in 1919 that the inaugural meeting of the first Dáil took place in the Round Room at Dublin’s Mansion House.

There is some bad news however, as the day may not be designated as a public holiday “as is understood in the Holiday (Employees) Act 1973.”

So, perhaps no American-style festivities just yet.

Senator Swanick said he has always thought Ireland should commemorate the anniversary of first Dáil in a “proper” way.

He argued that Ireland should have a national independence day similar to other countries around the world.

“No one party should attempt to claim ownership of the first Dáil or the declaration of independence.

“Many of the political figures went on to play significant roles in Irish life including future taoisigh, presidents and ministers,” Mr Swanick said.

“We should all unite around this one act of national self-determination because the period that follows gets more complex and more decisive with the War of Independence, the Treaty and the Civil War.”

He explained that there are currently no plans to make the day a public holiday.

“But if we did pass this legislation, it would allow schools, public bodies and community groups an opportunity to commemorate this hugely important day in a very appropriate way,” he added.

Heritage Minister Heather Humphreys supported the bill and said it is important to recognise the most “important” moments in Irish history.

“As we continue to celebrate and commemorate key moments on our journey to becoming a sovereign nation, we have also learned the importance of looking to and learning from our past while striving to create a better future for Ireland.

“We have reflected on our journey over the past 100 years and imagined our legacy for future generations,” she said.

“A commemorative initiative to mark the convening of the First Dáil and the Declaration of Independence could be a significant step in connecting younger generations with that legacy.”

Sinn Féin’s Niall Ó Donnghaile also supported the bill and said he does not believe that if an Irish Independence Day was a bank holiday it would be detrimental to Ireland’s economy.

“If we were to do it right and plan it right, we could actually add to and bolster the economy,” he said.

Fianna Fáil senator Diarmuid Wilson said “we are yet only a 26 county nation … I look forward to some day in the very near future when there will be a 32 county Irish Republic.”

The Declaration of Independence Day Bill 2017 will now be debated at the committee stage in the Upper House next Tuesday, July 11.