Ireland left in tears after seeing army sergeant reunited with his family on Toy Show

The Toy Show provided a platitude of emotions last night – happiness, nostalgia but most importantly the feeling of Christmas.

One family who provided enough Christmas spirit for the whole country were the Burke family.

Kayla and Adam Burke were much like any other children starring on the show, reviewing toys they’d had the chance to play with.

The siblings from Middleton in Cork revealed their dad wouldn’t be home for Christmas as he was serving as part of peacekeeping corps over in Mali, Africa.

The brother and sister were unprepared for the shock of their lives when a large box was wheeled out… and the rest is simply magical.

Have the Kleenex at the ready before watching the video attached.