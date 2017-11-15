Ireland manager Martin O’ Neill gives passionate interview following Denmark defeat

THE disappointment was felt by fans and manager alike following last nights defeat in Dublin.

Republic of Ireland football manager Martin O’Neill was understandably downbeat following the shock 5-1 defeat to Denmark at the Aviva Stadium, but RTE reporter Tony O’ Donoghue didn’t hold back in his line of questioning after the game.

O’ Donoghue started by asking a couple of questions about the game, the mood in the dressing room and the manner of some of the goals conceded on the night, but it was after that that it turned a little awkward.

O’ Donoghue raised the point that Ireland’s campaign turned somewhat sour when at one stage, Ireland were on ten points after four games. He also mentioned specific results along the way which he suggested had cost Ireland a place at the World Cup.

In what was an uncomfortable exchange in which O’Neill twice implored O’Donoghue to “let me finish”, the Ireland manager defended his record and his players before saying “thank you” and walking out before O’Donoghue had a chance to ask another question.

"We can come back again" – A defiant Martin O'Neill speaks to @corktod after a "really tough" night for his Irish team #irlden #rtesoccer pic.twitter.com/0OaGVwle6t — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) November 14, 2017

O ‘Neill was much more defiant in the press conference after the game, declaring that Ireland can “fight back” despite the lack of a place in the World Cup in Russia next year.