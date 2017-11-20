London
Ireland AM presenter Sinead Desmond to leave TV3 after 11 years

November 20, 2017 By  Ryan Price
Sinead Desmond has been the co-host of Ireland AM for 11 years. (Picture: TheSun.ie)

THE co-host has been a staple of Irish breakfast television for the past decade.

TV3 has confirmed that Sinead Desmond has left Ireland AM after working on the show for the past 11 years.

The TV presenter has not been seen on the morning show alongside co-hosts Mark Cagney and Alan Hughes for the past two months.

According to reports, Desmond’s decision to leave the show came from a row over pay, with claims that Cagney and Hughes were paid a higher salary.

Neither Desmond or TV3 have commented on the reason why she has left. Desmond did however take to Twitter to thank people for their support.

Fellow media personalities were quick to send their well wishes.

In a statement TV3 said: “Sinéad Desmond has decided to leave Ireland AM after 11 years working on the show.

“We would like to thank Sinéad and wish her well for the future.”

 


