Ireland AM presenter Sinead Desmond to leave TV3 after 11 years

THE co-host has been a staple of Irish breakfast television for the past decade.

TV3 has confirmed that Sinead Desmond has left Ireland AM after working on the show for the past 11 years.

The TV presenter has not been seen on the morning show alongside co-hosts Mark Cagney and Alan Hughes for the past two months.

According to reports, Desmond’s decision to leave the show came from a row over pay, with claims that Cagney and Hughes were paid a higher salary.

Neither Desmond or TV3 have commented on the reason why she has left. Desmond did however take to Twitter to thank people for their support.

Thank you so much for all of the support today, it means a lot, I really appreciate it 😘💪 — Sinéad Desmond (@sineaddesmond) November 19, 2017

Fellow media personalities were quick to send their well wishes.

Sad to see you go. Always a very warm and kind interviewer — Niall Breslin (@nbrez) November 19, 2017

Yes she will be missed. She’s a brilliant presenter and one of the 1st people who made me feel welcome in @TV3Ireland. — Lucy Kennedy (@KennedyLucy) November 19, 2017

In a statement TV3 said: “Sinéad Desmond has decided to leave Ireland AM after 11 years working on the show.

“We would like to thank Sinéad and wish her well for the future.”