Ireland rugby players Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding to stand trial on rape charges

October 17, 2017 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
Stuart Oldings, left, and Paddy Jackson, right, deny any wrongdoing. (Picture: Inpho)

IRELAND and Ulster rugby players Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding will stand trial for rape, Belfast Magistrates Court has ruled.

The pair attended a committal hearing today, which was the first occasion they were required to attend court proceedings since they were charged.

According to RTÉ, the judge heard prosecution and defence submissions before deciding that the available evidence is strong enough to return the pair for Crown Court trial.

They are accused of raping the same woman at a property in south Belfast in June last year.

Both men deny all allegations against them.

Mr Olding, 24, of Ardenlee Street, Belfast, is charged with two counts of rape.

Mr Jackson, 25, from Oakleigh Park, Belfast, is accused of one count of rape and one of sexual assault.

Mr Jackson has been capped for Ireland 25 times and Mr Olding has played four times.

The Irish Rugby Football Union and Ulster Rugby have said they will not play again until court proceedings conclude.

Two other men also face charges connected with the incident.

Blane McIlroy, 25, from Royal Lodge Road, Ballydollaghan, Belfast, is accused of one count of exposure.

Rory Harrison, 25, from Manse Road, Belfast, is charged with perverting the course of justice and withholding information.

