Ireland set to be struck by heavy rain and flooding as weather warning in place for 13 counties

Ireland set to be struck by heavy rain and flooding as weather warning in place for 13 counties

September 27, 2017 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
A weather warning is in place for 13 counties as heavy rain is expected to stroke Ireland. (Picture: iStock)

A WEATHER warning is in place for 13 counties as heavy rain and spot flooding are set to strike Ireland.  

Met Éireann issued the Status Yellow weather warning yesterday, September 26, as the bad weather is not expected to lift until later tonight.

A Status Yellow warning is to notify those in affected areas to be aware of adverse weather conditions.

Counties affected under the weather warning include Donegal, Mayo, Galway, Sligo, Roscommon, Leitrim, Clare, Kerry, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary, Waterford and Kilkenny.

Rainfall up to 40mm is expected in some areas from 9pm on Tuesday evening until 10pm on Wednesday evening.

Met Éireann have said later this afternoon and evening a clearance will follow from the southwest, with top temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees in fresh and gusty southeasterly winds which will later veer westerly and moderate.

Tonight, the rain will gradually clear the east and north this evening and early tonight, elsewhere will be mostly dry with good clear spells.

Lowest temperatures will fall to between 6 and 10 degrees. Mostly light west to southwest winds will back southerly with mist and fog patches forming.

Erica Doyle Higgins
ABOUT 

Erica Doyle Higgins is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow her on Twitter @EDoyleHiggins Do you have a story to share? Email erica@irishpost.co.uk

