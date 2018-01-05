Ireland set to plunge into icy weather as temperatures plummet to -5C

IRELAND will be thrust back into freezing icy weather this weekend as temperatures are set to plummet to -5 degrees.

Met Éireann said while temperatures will fall to between zero and -2 degrees overnight tonight, the freezing conditions are set to last throughout the weekend.

Saturday will see further showers in the east and southeast with cloudier conditions there, but sunshine in the north and northwest will extend to all areas as the day goes on.

Strong northeastern winds will make it feel ‘extra cold’ the weather authority said, with temperatures rising to just 6 degrees.

However a cold, dry night on Saturday will bring temperatures as low as -5 degrees in the northwest of the country with frost, ice and freezing fog in places.

While temperatures on southern coasts will be higher, they will still be as low as -2 degrees away from coasts.

Temperatures will barely be above freezing on Sunday in parts of the north during daytime, ranging from 1 to 5 degrees, but the night will bring frosty temperatures again with lows of -3 to -5 degrees, with only the coasts of the east and south remaining just above freezing.