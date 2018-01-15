London
Ireland star Tommy Bowe announces retirement from rugby with heartfelt poem

January 15, 2018 By  Aidan Lonergan
Tommy Bowe has lined up for Ireland 69 times since 2004 (Picture: Inpho)

IRELAND and Ulster winger Tommy Bowe has announced that he will call time on his rugby career at the end of the current campaign with a poem.

The 33-year-old was struck down with a shoulder injury in recent weeks that saw his hopes of playing in 2018’s Six Nations tournament dashed.

Bowe wrote on Twitter: “I’ve spent most of my career in Belfast, At first George said I wasn’t fast.

More Sport:

“I eventually found my gears, Had some incredible years, But it’s time to tell you – this is my last”.

Co. Monaghan-born Bowe made his debut for Ulster in 2004 and earned his first international cap later the same year.

He went on to play for the Ospreys in Wales before returning to Ulster for the last five seasons.

Bowe, who has played 69 times for his country, featured on the 2009 and 2013 Lions tours in South Africa and New Zealand respectively.

Aidan Lonergan
ABOUT 

Aidan Lonergan is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow him on Twitter @ajlonergan

