Ireland will be hotter than Barcelona today

December 19, 2017 By  Ryan Price
Aerial view of snowy Barcelona from March 2017. (Getty Images) 

IRELAND is set to be warmer than Barcelona as temperatures climb as high as 13C.

While temperatures will rise and remain moderately high, Tuesday will be predominately cloudy and foggy, with patches of drizzle.

Winds will be light to moderate, fresh in parts of the west and southwest, however, there will be some sunny spells in places.

More News:

According to national forecaster Met Eireann, tonight will be a “mild, cloudy night with patches of rain, drizzle and fog and locally poor visibility.

“Temperatures generally not falling below eight to 11 degrees in light to moderate southwesterly breezes.

“Cooler, clearer weather will develop in the northwest towards dawn.”

As well as today’s forecast, a preliminary Christmas forecast was released.

Christmas Eve expected to be mild and mostly dry.

Met Eireann also said there may be “rain later in the west and north in freshening southerly winds.”

Christmas Day is expected to be “cooler with showers and then a possibility of wet and windy weather to follow over the following few days with a risk of gales but uncertain at this stage.”

