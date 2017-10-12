Ireland’s best restaurant according to TripAdvisor is revealed

A DUBLIN restaurant has been named the best in Ireland.

Chapter One is now the best rated restaurant in Ireland according to the annual TripAdvisor awards.

The Travellers’ Choice Awards for Restaurants honour travellers’ favourite fine dining establishments worldwide, based on the millions of reviews on TripAdvisor gathered over 12 months.

Scroll down to see Irelands 10 best restaurants according to TripAdvisor

Chapter One, which jumped up two spots from third place last year, serves its customers dishes such as grilled lasagne of scallop and Atlantic crab, pickled seaweed butter, red dulse and salt marsh duck, bonito sesame seeds, blood orange, smoked sweet potato.

“In a fine dining scene that is competitive as ever, for Chapter One to have claimed the number one spot in Ireland is a huge achievement and goes to show what a great job the team is doing,” said TripAdvisor’s Hayley Coleman.

The coveted title of number one restaurant in the world went to The Black Swan at Oldstead in North Yorkshire, England.

The Black Swan at Oldstead is led by brothers Tommy and James Banks, who took over the establishment at the ages of just 17 and 19.

Since then, they and their parents have transformed a quaint Yorkshire pub into the world’s best rated fine dining restaurant.

Tommy Banks was the youngest British head chef ever to win a Michelin star four years ago at the age of 24.

The restaurant is set on edge of the North Yorkshire Moors and dishes such as squid dressed in horseradish juice, Texel lamb with turnip and mint and cake made from chicory root and blackcurrant can be found on the menu.

Ireland’s favourite fine dining restaurants according to TripAdvisor…

1. Chapter One, Dublin

2. An Port Mor Restaurant, Westport, Co. Mayo

3. The Chart House, Dingle, Co. Kerry

4. Finns’ Table, Kinsale, Co. Cork

5. Pearl Brasserie, Dublin

6. Mulberry Garden, Dublin

7. Rozzers Restaurant, Aghadoe, Co. Kerry

8. The Lime Tree Restaurant, Kenmare, Co. Kerry

9. Campagne, Kilkenny

10. Forest Avenue, Dublin