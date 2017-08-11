Ireland’s cheapest counties to buy property revealed

OVER two thirds of Irish households own the home they live in, according to Irish property experts Daft.ie who have revealed the cheapest and most expensive places to live in Ireland.

Daft’s 2017 Wealth Report reveals that the average property nationwide is now worth €230,000 – substantially less than 10 years ago when the average house value was €370,000.

But it is 40 per cent higher than the average home was worth just five years ago – €165,000.

Scroll down for the highest and lowest average price of a house in Ireland

Report author Ronan Lyons, an economist at Trinity College Dublin, says there are no surprises in the top and bottom five with South County Dublin the most expensive with an average property value of almost €550,000.

The cheapest five markets in the country are concentrated in the North-West. In Longford, the average property value is €117,000, while in Leitrim, Sligo, Roscommon and Mayo, property values are also €140,000 or less.

Previously less fashionable parts of Dublin – in particular Dublin 10 and Dublin 1 – have seen their rank rise.

Dublin 10 was the fourth cheapest part of the country five short years ago but has risen 16 places and is now the 35th most expensive market.

Counties Kilkenny, Wexford and Westmeath have also all risen by seven places in the last five years and are now ranked the 30th, 34th and 38th most expensive markets in the country respectively.

The cheapest market in the country is Ballaghaderreen in Roscommon, where the average property value is just €58,000.

Ireland’s most expensive streets have also been pin-pointed.

Both Shrewsbury Road and Ailesbury Road in Dublin have had three homes sell for at least €3m in the last 18 months.

So too has leafy Temple Gardens, just off Palmerston Road, while Westminster Road in Foxrock sneaks in in fifth.

But the title of Ireland’s most expensive street in 2017 goes to Herbert Park in Ballsbridge, which has seen no fewer than five properties change hands for €3m or more in the last 18 months.

Average asking price

Least expensive

Longford €116, 843

Leitrim €121,093

Sligo €126,560

Roscommon €128,090

Mayo €140,939

Donegal €142,332

Cavan €142,539

Waterford City €153,448

Tipperary €153,448

Monaghan €155,115

Most expensive

South County Dublin €548,008

Dublin 6 €521,526

Dublin 4 €517,537

Dublin 6W €508,880

Dublin 14 €488,688

Dublin 16 €443,028

Dublin 18 €439,707

Dublin 3 €403,119

Dublin 13 €365,314