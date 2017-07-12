Ireland’s only competitor at Wimbledon through first round after doubles victory

SIMON CARR – Ireland’s sole representative at Wimbledon 2017 – progressed into the second round of the boys’ doubles this afternoon.

Carr and his American partner Westmeath native comes from a respected Irish sporting family.

He is the son of former Dublin GAA footballer Tommy Carr, who went on to manage the Dubs between 1999 and 2001 before taking charge at Roscommon and Cavan.

His uncle Declan Carr is a retired hurler who played as a midfielder for the Tipperary senior team and captained the team to the All-Ireland title in 1991.

Carr’s doubles victory comes after the teenager was left disappointed by missing out on a place in Wimbledon’s boys’ singles draw.

Last month, he secured his first win at a Grand Slam junior events at the French Open but lost his first round singles qualifier at SW19 earlier in the week.

Carr bounced back in the doubles event, however, and he and Rotsaert will now face Ondrej Styler and Alexey Zakharov in the second round.

Irelands Simon Carr faces his first serve at Wimbledon boys doubles #Wimbledon2017 pic.twitter.com/t17XdpsSdD — johnny watterson (@wattersonjohnny) July 12, 2017