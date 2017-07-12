London
15°
clear sky
humidity: 63%
H 21 • L 15
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Waxy’s June
Home  |  Sport  |  Ireland’s only competitor at Wimbledon through first round after doubles victory

Ireland’s only competitor at Wimbledon through first round after doubles victory

July 12, 2017 By  Aidan Lonergan
Simon Carr is the son of former Dublin manager Tommy (Picture: Getty/Adam Pretty)

SIMON CARR – Ireland’s sole representative at Wimbledon 2017 – progressed into the second round of the boys’ doubles this afternoon.

Carr and his American partner Westmeath native comes from a respected Irish sporting family.

He is the son of former Dublin GAA footballer Tommy Carr, who went on to manage the Dubs between 1999 and 2001 before taking charge at Roscommon and Cavan.

His uncle Declan Carr is a retired hurler who played as a midfielder for the Tipperary senior team and captained the team to the All-Ireland title in 1991.

Carr’s doubles victory comes after the teenager was left disappointed by missing out on a place in Wimbledon’s boys’ singles draw.

Last month, he secured his first win at a Grand Slam junior events at the French Open but lost his first round singles qualifier at SW19 earlier in the week.

Carr bounced back in the doubles event, however, and he and Rotsaert will now face Ondrej Styler and Alexey Zakharov in the second round.

Likes(0)Dislikes(0)
K&D Joinery

Aidan Lonergan
ABOUT 

Aidan Lonergan is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow him on Twitter @ajlonergan

Recommended for you:
Former OCI President Pat Hickey breaks silence almost a year after Olympics ticket touting arrest

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post