Ireland’s favourite TV characters have been revealed

SAY what you want about Irish people, but we do love a decent bit of telly.

Judging from the emergence of Gogglebox and the like, it just goes to show that Irish people spend a lot more time than we think watching the little box in the corner of our sitting rooms.

Sitting around the fire and watching your favourite show with friends or family is the best part of any day, and considering the amount we Irish people watch, it’s no surprise that so many people voted for the same TV character as their favourite.

As part of World Television Day celebrations, Irish radio station Today FM compiled a survey undertaken by their listeners which in turn, made a list of all the top TV characters that Irish people favour. The list goes as follows:

1. Del Boy Trotter from Only Fools and Horses

2. Tony Soprano from The Sopranos

3. Homer Simpson from The Simpsons

4. Father Ted

5. Walter White from Breaking Bad

6. Basil Fawlty from Fawlty Towers

7. David Brent from The Office

8. Al Bundy from Married with Children

9. Rachel Greene from Friends

10. Peter Griffin from Family Guy