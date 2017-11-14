London
Ireland’s Katie Taylor to defend world title in London next month

November 14, 2017 By  Ryan Price
Taylor secured the WBA World lightweight title in Cardiff last month. (Picture: Getty Images)

IRISH boxing fans are in for a pre-Christmas treat.

Ireland’s WBA world lightweight champion Katie Taylor will defend her title in London’s York Hall next month where she will face American Jessica McCaskill to retain her title.

The fight will take place on Wednesday 13th December, and will be the first women’s fight ever to officially headline a bill live on Sky Sports.

More Sport:

Taylor, from Bray, Co. Wicklow, won her first professional world honors a fortnight ago in Cardiff where she overcame Argentina’s Anahi Sanchez, as the undercard for the Anthony Joshua vs Carlos Takam headline fight.

33-year-old Chicago native McCaskill, who has the nickname ‘CasKILLA’, has been calling for a bout with Taylor since the latter turned pro in late 2016.

McCaskill told sporting outlet, The42: “I definitely think that this fight is a fight that Katie will never have seen before. I think there’ll be a little surprise – I think a lot of people are surprised by the way that I fight, and the outcome.”

“Katie Taylor seems like a very respectable girl, so I think we can do this in a high-fashion kind of way. We can do it in a way that’s respectable for the sport, and not tear it down.”

She also told Taylor to “heal up so we can get to it,” referring to a cut accrued by the former Olympic champion in victory over Sanchez.

Taylor responded to McCaskill’s comments by saying; “Oh, well that’s great that she said that, yeah. To be honest, that kind of thing – what she or anyone is going to say- wouldn’t really cross my mind. My mindset for this fight would be the same as for any other fight, really. I wouldn’t really think too much about the press conference or what she’s going to say.”

Providing Taylor is victorious against McCaskill, she is on course for a headline fight next year at Dublin’s 3 Arena or the RDS.

Perhaps Katie will grant Colin Farrell his wish to walk her into the ring when it’s on home turf.

 

