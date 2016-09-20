From ‘What’s the craic?’ to Father Ted quotes, Irish people discuss what Ireland’s national motto should be

WHILE the French may have ‘Liberté, égalité, fraternité’, one Reddit user has begun pondering what Ireland’s national motto would be.

In a thread on the social media site, a poster posed the question to the Irish Reddit community…

So the Scottish have the motto: “In my defence God me defend”

The Americans have: “In God We Trust”

The Koreans have: “Benefit all mankind”

The French have: “Liberty, equality, fraternity”

So if we had to wake up the next morning to go and vote on our own Irish National-Motto, what would you submit?