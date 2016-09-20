London
From ‘What’s the craic?’ to Father Ted quotes, Irish people discuss what Ireland’s national motto should be

September 20, 2016 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
From 'Great Bunch of Lads' to Father Ted quotes, Irish people discuss what Ireland's motto should be. (Source: Channel 4)
With so many popular Irish sayings to choose from, just what would Ireland’s national motto be? (Picture: Channel 4)

WHILE the French may have ‘Liberté, égalité, fraternité’, one Reddit user has begun pondering what Ireland’s national motto would be.

In a thread on the social media site, a poster posed the question to the Irish Reddit community…

So the Scottish have the motto: “In my defence God me defend”
The Americans have: “In God We Trust”
The Koreans have: “Benefit all mankind”
The French have: “Liberty, equality, fraternity”
So if we had to wake up the next morning to go and vote on our own Irish National-Motto, what would you submit?

And in true form, there were some hilarious responses, including everything from Irish colloquialisms to Father Ted quotes.

Read the hilarious answers to Ireland’s motto here… 

Comment from discussion aran1234’s comment from discussion "What Should Ireland’s National Motto be?".

Comment from discussion bkdleg’s comment from discussion "What Should Ireland’s National Motto be?".

Comment from discussion jamiew0w’s comment from discussion "What Should Ireland’s National Motto be?".

Comment from discussion box_of_carrots’s comment from discussion "What Should Ireland’s National Motto be?".

Comment from discussion Well_thats_Rubbish’s comment from discussion "What Should Ireland’s National Motto be?".

Comment from discussion flavyneo’s comment from discussion "What Should Ireland’s National Motto be?".

Comment from discussion seantack’s comment from discussion "What Should Ireland’s National Motto be?".

Comment from discussion Shanksdoodlehonkster’s comment from discussion "What Should Ireland’s National Motto be?".

Comment from discussion rebelwithalostcause’s comment from discussion "What Should Ireland’s National Motto be?".

Comment from discussion phunbill’s comment from discussion "What Should Ireland’s National Motto be?".

Comment from discussion Eoiny’s comment from discussion "What Should Ireland’s National Motto be?".

Comment from discussion TheNotSoSecretLurker’s comment from discussion "What Should Ireland’s National Motto be?".

Comment from discussion cydus’s comment from discussion "What Should Ireland’s National Motto be?".

Comment from discussion CLint_FLicker’s comment from discussion "What Should Ireland’s National Motto be?".

Comment from discussion collectiveindividual’s comment from discussion "What Should Ireland’s National Motto be?".

Comment from discussion RoiSoleil23’s comment from discussion "What Should Ireland’s National Motto be?".

Comment from discussion Bad_Ambassador’s comment from discussion "What Should Ireland’s National Motto be?".

Comment from discussion lamahorses’s comment from discussion "What Should Ireland’s National Motto be?".

Comment from discussion bawbawbaw1’s comment from discussion "What Should Ireland’s National Motto be?".

Comment from discussion Ximitar’s comment from discussion "What Should Ireland’s National Motto be?".

