Ireland’s much loved Clonakilty black pudding is now on sale in Britain – but where can you buy it?

ONE of Ireland’s most popular brands of black pudding can now be found on supermarket shelves in Britain.

Hailing from west Cork, Clonakilty black pudding is a favourite for many across Ireland – including celebrity Irish chefs Rachel Allen and Clodagh McKenna.

And it remains a firm favourite for the Irish living in Britain, who are now able to purchase the product in Sainsbury’s, Budgens and Morrisons stores found in and around London, and online with Ocado.

A 200g packet costs £2.10.

The family-run company’s black pudding uses a secret blend of spices to give the product its unique taste, crumby texture and distinctive flavour, and follows a recipe that has remained unchanged since 1880.

The recipe is only known to head of the family, Colette Twomey, who ensures it is kept a closely guarded secret.

They also produce an similarly popular white pudding – which they make with oatmeal, traditional Irish Ispíní sausages and rashers of dry cured bacon.

Black pudding is currently popping up on menus across Britain, paired with seafood, seasonal vegetables and, of course, as an all-important breakfast ingredient.

For the autumn Clonakilty have suggested a few more ideas for how best to enjoy their prized product.

“Clonakilty’s black pudding has a rich, deep flavour that goes hand in hand with its heritage,” a spokesperson for the company said this week.

“Using a secret blend of spices to give the product its unique taste and distinctive flavour, the black pudding pairs beautifully with a range of foods,” they explained.

“We’ve all heard of the classic scallop and black pudding dish but why not try smashed avocado and feta on sourdough toast for breakfast, black pudding served as a crumb with monkfish or to accompany apples in a salad?”

They add: “Particularly on-trend for its nose-to-tail and economical ethos, black pudding is becoming a must-have ingredient and branching out beyond breakfast time.”

If that’s got your tastebuds going, click here to find out where you can now buy Clonakilty products in Britain.