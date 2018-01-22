London
News

Ireland’s neutrality questioned after visit by Mike Pence to US troops at west of Ireland airport

January 22, 2018 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
Vice President of the United States Mike Pence meets US Army troops in Shannon Airport last weekend. (Picture: @VP/Twitter)

IRELAND’S neutrality has been called into question after US Vice President Mike Pence visited American troops at a west of Ireland airport. 

As Ireland has a policy of military neutrality, the use of the airport for the refueling of US military aircrafts to and from the Middle East has been a contentious issue for many years. 

Vice President Mike Pence visited the US troops at Shannon Airport in Co Clare last weekend as they stopped to refuel on their way to Kuwait in the Middle East.

More News:

Mr Pence was travelling to the Middle East with stops in Egypt, Jordan and Israel.

Taking to Twitter Mr Pence said: “Honoured to see troops based out of Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado while refueling in Ireland. They are h1eaded to Kuwait for a six-month deployment.”

However Sinn Féin spokesperson on Defence Aengus Ó Snodaigh said Mike Pence greeting US troops in Shannon shows how much Irish neutrality has been undermined by successive Irish Governments.

He said: “When you see the images of the US Vice President meeting US soldiers in full combat gear in an airport you automatically think that he is in Seattle or San Diego, not Shannon.

“That the US Vice-President could address US soldiers, supposedly on their way to the Middle East, in the civilian airport in Shannon, shows just how much successive Irish Governments have undermined Irish neutrality.

“These images are a stark reminder that the civilian Shannon Airport has virtually become a forward base for the US army to carry out military operations and exercises.

“Sinn Féin has always stated that the US military’s use of Shannon Airport makes a mockery of Irish neutrality and the Irish Government’s supposed commitment to neutrality.”

The Vice President’s presence in Ireland also prompted some backlash from people on Twitter.

Others said he wasn’t ‘welcome’ in Ireland.

Listeners to Cork 96FM’s Opinion Line also expressed their disgust at the stopping of Mr Pence at the airport last weekend.

One listener said the VP was ‘flexing his muscles.’

featuredIrishShannon Airport
Erica Doyle Higgins
