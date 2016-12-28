Ireland’s charming O’Donovan brothers have everyone in stitches again on The Graham Norton Show

IT WAS no surprise that Ireland’s Olympic rowers the O’Donovan brothers had everyone in stitches during their Graham Norton Show interview.

The Cork pair will appear on Graham’s New Year’s Eve sofa this Saturday along side award-winning actors Michael Fassbender and Marion Cotillard, X-Men star James McAvoy and comedian Frank Skinner.

But viewers got a preview of what to expect when the BBC released a clip of their interview with the chat show host, also from the rebel county.

Skibbereen’s Gary and Paul O’Donovan became heroes this summer at the Rio Olympics when they became silver medal winners – picking up Ireland’s first medals at the Olympics in rowing.

The pair captured the hearts of the nation with their sporting prowess as well as their hilarious media interviews – and now look to have done the same again after their British chat show appearance.

And yes, their famous ‘pull like a dog’ quote even gets a mention, much to the amusement and confusion of French actress Marion Cotillard.

Watch their brilliant Graham Norton interview here or see the full show on Saturday, December 31 on BBC 1 at 10.25pm…