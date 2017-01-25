Ireland’s sporting glories get dazzling showcase in new RTÉ Six Nations rugby promo video

IRELAND’S national broadcaster RTÉ has created a cracker of a promo video for the upcoming Six Nations tournament.

Called ‘They create the magic – We take you there’ it charts some of the most iconic and memorable moments in Irish rugby featuring some of Ireland’s best-known and most loved stars.

The RBS 6 Nations launched in London today with coaches and captains from the six countries in attendance.

Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt and captain Rory Best attended the launch along with their counterparts from the women’s team, Tom Tierney and Niamh Briggs.

Best said his team is focused on making a good start in the opening game away to Scotland on February 4.

“The big thing for us is that we keep moving forward, keep trying to build on what we did in November with a couple of good results and a couple of good performances,” the Ulster hooker said.

“We know that’s in the past and we’ve seen what the Scottish boys have done, not only in November but also with their clubs in Europe.

“For us, we know it’s going to be a massive challenge to go to Murrayfield next week. It’s a very, very tough place to go and perform and to go and win. That’s really all we’re concentrating on. We’re trying to keep moving forward and keep improving.”

So as both the fans and players gear up for next week, here’s a look back at some of the tournament’s greatest moments.

Ireland Rugby at its best…

