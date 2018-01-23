Ireland’s top hotels have been revealed by TripAdvisor

IRELAND’S top hotels have been ranked in Trip Advisor’s 2018 Travellers’ Choice Awards.

It seems Kerry is the place to stay, as seven of the top 25 hotels are situated in the kingdom.

Harvey’s Point in Donegal had the top spot last year but has since been replaced by The Killarney Park Hotel.

The fall from grace wasn’t too far for the picturesque resort, moving down one spot to second place this year.

Elsewhere in the top 10 are Mayo’s Ashford Castle, Hayfield Manor in Cork, and The Merrion Hotel in Dublin.

General Manager of Killarney Park Hotel, Niamh O’Shea, told Joe.ie what it meant to staff to receive the prestigious award: “Killarney Park Hotel is incredibly proud to accept such an accolade from Trip Advisor that rates travel experiences first-hand from customers.

“Such an award is testimony to the fantastic effort from our amazing team who have provided exceptional service, impeccable standards and “Warmth Beyond the Smile” for the past 25+ years to all of our guests.”

The top 25 hotels in Ireland as voted by Trip Advisor are as follows: