Ireland’s TV licence fee to be replaced with broadcasting charge

A NEW report has suggested the TV licence fee be replaced with a charge that would apply to broadcasting “regardless of the technology used”.

In an Oireachtas report decided by the committee on the Future Funding of Public Service Broadcasting, the committee have suggested that “the introduction of a non-device dependent public service broadcasting charge (household-based) is feasible, efficient and practical considering the increasing threats to the sustainability of current licence fee revenues.”

This translates to all television stations, radio stations, websites and the RTÉ Player which many people use abroad – would be included underneath the charge.

The report by the communications committee has also supported the idea of Revenue commissioners collecting the broadcasting charge (which would alleviate pressures on post offices) and within their report, said that funds towards independent TV stations and regional community radio stations should be made a priority.

Denis Naughten, Minister for Communications said he would consider the report and its future proposal: “I will examine its contents and recommendations in detail which will help inform future policy options in this area… I intend to bring proposals to Cabinet on funding options early in the New Year.”

The current TV licence fee in Ireland is €160 per annum, however, should the new broadcasting charge be put into place, Irish citizens should expect an increase as RTÉ are reportedly trying to reduce their massive €20 million deficit in profit.