Ireland’s women do their country proud as hosts bow out of Rugby World Cup in Dublin

HOSTS Ireland went down fighting as a talented French side ended their Women’s Rugby World Cup dreams in Dublin.

Ireland rugby legend Brian O’Driscoll watched on from the stands amid a boisterous atmosphere at the UCD Bowl but France were ruthless in spoiling the Irish party.

Intense first-half pressure from the French won the day as Ireland struggled to make up for their early mistakes despite a second-half flourish.

France failed to score a single point in the second half but that was enough to see them cruise through to the next round with a 5-21 victory.

Ireland may have been outperformed but they certainly weren’t outfought under the lights at the UCD Bowl.

Hope eventually evaporated for the Irish women but they never dropped off, the crowd on their feet after every tackle.

The largest roar of the match came in the dying seconds, when substitute Cliodhna Moloney got over the line for Ireland’s single try.

The Dublin crowd showed their appreciation after the final whistle as the players lapped the pitch with their heads held high.

Ireland men’s boss Joe Schmidt was among those in attendance, alongside Lions star Liam O’Brien and O’Driscoll himself.

Credit to France, they ran around us in the first-half and we let them in too easily. We had too much of a mountain to climb and the French defence held strong,” Ireland captain Claire Molloy told ITV.

“It’s disappointing but we will have to build from that. We are delighted we got the try at the end.”

France will now face England in the semi-finals in Belfast next Tuesday – with Ireland now battling for fifth spot.

The tournament has already taken the sport to a new level in the country, achieving an unprecedented amount of interest in the women’s game.