Irish actor Chris O'Dowd and Dawn O'Porter welcome second child

Irish actor Chris O’Dowd and Dawn O’Porter welcome second child

July 12, 2017 By  Irish Post
Dawn O’Porter and Chris O’Dowd 9Picture: Getty Images)

CHRIS O’DOWD and his wife Dawn O’Porter have welcomed their second child.

The star couple, who married in 2012, announced the birth of their second son on Instagram.

“Happy to announce I am the proud owner of this chirpy little chap,” O’Porter said. “Born July 1st, his name is Valentine O’Porter, and he is so delicious. Two sons, my goodness,”

O’Dowd himself revealed the news of baby Valentine’s arrival with his typical wit and good humour.

“We had a baby boy last week. Woohoo!,” the Moone Boy actor wrote on Twitter. “His nappy expenses are ridiculous, so this baby is going ‘Cheep’. #DadJoke #Valentine”

The couple are already parents to son Art, who was born in 2015.

Congrats guys!

