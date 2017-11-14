Irish actor Colin Farrell relays brilliant story about the first time he met Donald Sutherland

COLIN Farrell has shared a hilarious anecdote about the first time he met Hollywood legend Donald Sutherland.

The 41-year-old Castleknock native opened up about meeting Sutherland onset, feeling starstruck in the presence of the actor.

Celebrities and actors alike gathered together to honour Sutherland, a veteran in his field and honour his career.

The 82-year-old actor was being praised and celebrated with a lifetime achievement Oscar for his work when Farrell took to the stage to recall the first time he met the star.

Colin recalled feeling intimidated by the actor who at the time, had a much bigger following than he did: “The first time I met Donald was many moons ago and we were in Capetown in South Africa.

“We were shooting a film, or we were rehearsing or about to start rehearsing.

“I was in a car park at a makeshift production office and I looked over and saw the man and, like can happen sometimes when we’re familiar with people’s work over the years, I had a feeling that I knew him but yet I was intimidated as a result of that feeling.

“And as warm as Donald can be, he can be intimidating at times. He has that lion-like visage and he’s got a very elegant but giant stature and I said I’m going to go over and say hello to this man and pay my respects.”

Despite his worries, Colin swallowed his pride and went to introduce himself to his future co-actor, with hilarious results: “I knew I was going to be working with him so I walked over and tapped him on the elbow and he turned around and said five words to me which I’ve never forgotten to this day and I’ve carried them around with me for whatever it was, 15 years. And he said, ‘Put out that f***ing cigarette’.

“Donald, you complete me.”