Irish actress Charlie Murphy reveals details of her role in new Peaky Blinders season

HIT BBC series Peaky Blinders has got a new star this season.

You may remember Irish actress Charlie Murphy from her role as Siobhan in RTE series Love/Hate. Here’s a reminder.

Well, you’re about to be introduced to Charlie Murphy again in an entirely different role in everybody’s favourite Brummy drama, Peaky Blinders.

Murphy will play the role of feminist Jessie Eden in the new series of the show, and she made some comments regarding the new season during an interview with BBC Breakfast this morning.

“At the audition, I’d never tackled the Brummie accent before,” Murphy said. “It’s such a brilliant accent but very daunting to approach.

“I watched the first few episodes and then I was just hooked.”

When asked what it was like joining a cast which contains the like of Tom Hardy and Cillian Murphy, the Love/Hate actress said: “Scary, exciting, you kind of get used to the first day of school every few months, but (here) you are not starting with everyone and the dynamic is set.

“It seems like a beast of a show from the outside and it’s stunning.

“It was a bit nerve-racking starting and the anticipation was more than anything. I was fine when I got there.”

Charlie Murphy won’t be the only new addition to the show, with Aiden Gillen and Adrian Brody both joining the cast for the new season.

Season 4 of Peaky Blinders hits our screens next Wednesday, 15th November.