News

Irish actress Fionnula Flanagan speaks out over ‘repulsive’ Harvey Weinstein

October 12, 2017 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
Irish actress Fionnula Flanagan has spoken over ‘repulsive’ Harvey Weinstein. (Picture: Mark Mainz/Getty Images)

IRISH actress Fionnula Flanagan has spoken out over ‘repulsive’ Harvey Weinstein in the wake of a series of sexual misconduct allegations.  

The former Hollywood producer has been accused of sexual assault and harassment against several actresses and models after an exposé in The New York Times last weekend.

The paper claims Weinstein had paid off accusers and The New Yorker released a tape of Weinstein admitting to groping a model in 2015.

More News:

Since the revelations, Weinstein has been fired by his production company The Weinstein Company, had his membership suspended from the BAFTAs and his wife announced she was leaving him.

Flanagan said it was an ‘open secret’ Weinstein’s behaviour towards women. (Picture: YANN COATSALIOU/AFP/Getty Images)

Speaking on RTÉ’s Liveline, actress and activist Fionnula Flanagan said Weinstein was ‘repulsive’ and a ‘creep.’

Flanagan said: “He was an executive producer on a picture I did called The Others and his company Miramax also was the distributor on Transamerica.

“He never made any advances towards me but by the time I worked on The Others and Transamerica, I was no longer a 20 year old actress and it seems to be it was with actresses when they were very young that he behaved so appallingly.

“It was an open secret, he was sort of repulsive in his behaviour towards women and that was well known,” she said.

“To put a fine point on it, he was a creep,” she added.

“It’s just so courageous of these women to come forward now. It’s not easy to do because he was very powerful.

“He was notorious for breaking his word in business dealings, as he did with me actually, and that was my impression of him that he was not to be trusted by any means,” she said.

Erica Doyle Higgins
ABOUT 

Erica Doyle Higgins is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow her on Twitter @EDoyleHiggins Do you have a story to share? Email erica@irishpost.co.uk

