‘I’m lucky I was protected’ – Irish actress Saoirse Ronan opens up about Hollywood sex abuse being ‘swept under carpet’

HAVING been involved in Hollywood since the age of 13, it’s fair to say Saoirse Ronan has wisdom beyond her years when it comes to the movie business.

The 23-year-old has now spoken out about recent sexual assault allegations made against movie executive Harvey Weinstein, actor Kevin Spacey and comedian Louis CK – to name but a few.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the Irish actress said she was “really lucky” to be protected from the dark side of the industry from an early age.

“I never was really exposed to what went on at parties,” she said.

“I was never left on my own with anyone. My mum and dad were always around.

“I was very lucky that I was protected from a lot of that”.

The Dubliner also said it was “disappointing” that many in the American media allegedly knew of the allegations for a number of years before the storm surfaced in recent weeks.

She further praised Ambra Battilana Gutierrez, the model who helped the NYPD secure a secret recording of Harvey Weinstein harassing her.

“What was incredible about it was that she was brave enough to go back the next day, because she knew that it was important for this to come out,” Saoirse said.

“The fact that she put herself in that position again, and made herself so vulnerable, and still nothing was done about it.

“And that’s the really disappointing thing about all this, is that they’ve had all of this sh*t on all of these men and women for the last few years but they haven’t done anything about it.”

She added: “It’s just been swept under the carpet.

“The women need to know that there’s support here for them no matter what.”