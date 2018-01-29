London
Irish actress speaks out over director who told her to ‘perform naked’ as a teenager

January 29, 2018 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
Nicola Coughlan, right fore, has claimed a director told her as a teen to ‘perform naked to impress him.’ (Picture: Channel 4/YouTube)

AN IRISH actress has spoken out over an unnamed director who told her to ‘perform naked’ as a teenager to impress him. 

Nicola Coughlan, 31 who is currently starring as Clare Devlin in the hit Channel 4 series Derry Girls, claimed a director made the comments while she was competing in an acting competition in her teen years.

Taking to Twitter in a post last October as part of the #MeToo movement, Galway-native Coughlan said: “I took part in an acting competition when I was a teenager.

“One of the judges was an older, respected director. I had a chat with him before about the competition would entail, he told me if I really wanted to impress him, I should perform naked.”

The actress continued: “I was a kid, but no woman of any age should be spoken to like that by a man in a position of power, ever.

“Trust me, I have a lot worse stories than that, it’s just the tip of the iceberg, but I felt compelled to add my voice to the many brave women who’ve made themselves heard in the last week.

“#GreyAreasAreNoMore,” she added.

Nicola Coughlan appears in Derry Girls on Channel 4 Thursdays at 10pm 

