Hicks Sausages Leaderboard
Irish airline Ryanair takes an almighty swipe at British Airways after IT chaos grounds flights

May 29, 2017 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
Michael O’Leary’s airline Ryanair has taken an almighty dig at British Airways after its IT issues. (Picture: Mark Stedman/Photocall Ireland)

IRISH airline Ryanair has taken an almighty swipe at British Airways after an IT issue grounded flights worldwide. 

BA Chairman and CEO Alex Cruz said on Saturday, May 27 that the airline had experienced an IT failure across its systems.

“We have experienced a major IT system failure that’s causing very serious disruptions to our flight operations worldwide,” Mr Cruz said.

The IT issue affected check-in facilities and operational systems, with flights to and from Heathrow and Gatwick cancelled.

The failure also affected some BA flights to and from Ireland.

Not ones to miss an opportunity to make fun of another airline, Ryanair promptly delivered a dig at BA and its IT system.

While British Airways have not responded to Ryanair’s Little Britain themed quip, they have said flights are returning to normal schedule.

