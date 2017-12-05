London
Irish-American family of four killed in last night’s horror road crash were visiting Ireland to attend funeral

December 5, 2017 By  Aidan Lonergan
All four family members were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the N25 road in Co. Wexford yesterday evening.

AN ELDERLY couple and their two sons killed in a horrific car crash in Co. Wexford on Monday evening were visiting Ireland from the United States to attend a funeral, it has emerged.

The tragic victims of yesterday’s crash have yet to be named, but they are understood to be an Irish family who have lived in the US for a number of years.

According to local reports, the family had just arrived at Shannon Airport and rented a car before the fatal incident on the N25 main road near Cushinstown.

The car carrying the mother and father, aged in their 70s, and their two sons in their 40s, collided with an articulated lorry between New Ross and Wexford at around 6.30pm.

All four were pronounced dead at the scene.

Their bodies were taken to University Hospital Waterford for a post-mortem examination.

The driver of the lorry and his passenger were not injured, but were treated for shock by paramedics.

It is believed that the victims had returned home to Ireland from America on Monday to attend the funeral of the mother’s sister.

One of the elderly couple’s sons was driving the car at the time of the crash.

The cause of the collision is not yet known but Gardaí said road conditions were good at the time.

They confirmed that an investigation has been launched into the tragedy.

The road remains sealed off to allow for a forensic examination and will reopen sometime this afternoon.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact New Ross Garda station on 051 426 030 or the Garda Confidential Line anonymously on 1800 666 111.

crashfamilyfeaturedIrelandIrish-AmericanWexford
