Irish-American single mum-of-four thanks stranger for ‘saving Christmas’ after tipping her $500

AN Irish-American waitress says a stranger “saved Christmas” for herself and her four children after she received a generous $500 tip at the weekend.

Single mum Trisha Murphy, from Maine, was working at a local Denny’s diner on Saturday and feeling overwhelmed after being billed $735 when her car was towed just a week before Christmas.

Taking to Facebook, Trisha described how she had to pretend all was well at work despite barely making any tips that morning.

That was until three men came into the restaurant for a spot of brunch.

She wrote: “Yesterday morning, I was so stressed I could barely function. Most of my Christmas shopping wasn’t done, my car got towed to Bangor (with a $735 bill on its head), and there’s only a week until Christmas.

“I went into work, racking my brain as to how I was going to pull this off.

“I can pick up a couple extra shifts and do some odd jobs. That would mean I’d have to pay extra for a sitter though. I couldn’t even concentrate at work.

“Regardless, I painted on a smile and acted like it was just another day. Work was terribly dead and I thought for sure, I was screwed!

“I got this table, 3 men. They all looked a little grungy and judging by their demeanour, I figured an average tip.

“The older of the three kept asking me about Christmas. I just told him I’m in it for my kids, but besides that, I don’t really get into it all that much”.

When it was time for the trio to pay their bill, Murphy says she was shocked to see that the man had left her a massive $500 tip on a $35.64 tab.

“When he put his card in, he had a huge, ear to ear, smile. The receipt printed and I almost collapsed,” she said.

“I looked up at this grungy looking man, my face as white as snow, and tears in my eyes. He just smiled again and said ‘Merry Christmas dear’, and almost danced out of the restaurant.”

Trisha added: “He came back in to make sure I didn’t have a heart attack. I still might!

“I don’t know this man’s name, but I hope he realizes that he literally saved Christmas for my children and I! Good people do still exist. Yesterday was the day I met Santa!”

What a beautiful gesture…