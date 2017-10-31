London
Irish Army bomb squad deployed to Shannon Airport due to ‘security alert’ over Middle East passenger’s bag

October 31, 2017 By  Aidan Lonergan
An Explosives Ordnance Disposal team from Cork was deployed to examine a passenger’s suspicious phone (Picture: Shannon Airport)

AN ARMY bomb squad has been deployed to Shannon Airport following a security alert over the bag of a passenger travelling from the Middle East.

Gardaí were alerted shortly after 4.30pm on Monday as passengers were disembarking a Kuwait-New York flight at Shannon’s US pre-clearance facility.

An ‘adapted’ phone in the hand luggage of a Bangladeshi man in his mid-50s aroused suspicion and was examined by an Explosives Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team.

More News:

No explosives were found in the examination.

The flight was allowed to depart for the US and Gardaí are continuing to investigate the incident.

A Garda spokeperson said: “During the course of passengers disembarking from the flight a security alert was raised in relation to one of the bags belonging to a passenger.

“Gardaí were alerted to the incident and called the Army EOD team and we are currently awaiting the outcome.

“A male passenger (50s) was assisting Gardaí and has remained here in Ireland. He was not arrested.

“The flight has continued onto the USA and investigations are ongoing at present.”

The suspect phone tested positive for certain banned chemicals, but such a detection can occur if an object has been exposed to substances not linked to explosives.

Smoking areas at Shannon Airport were evacuated for a short period following the scare and the device was brought to a safe location outside the airport.

The EOD team from Cork determined that there were no explosives present and the evacuated areas of the airport later reopened.

The owner of the phone was co-operative with Gardaí and missed his flight in order to assist with their inquiries.

It is understood that he will travel onwards to the United States in the coming days.

Brian O’Dowd MPU

Aidan Lonergan
ABOUT 

Aidan Lonergan is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow him on Twitter @ajlonergan

