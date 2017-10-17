News

Irish Army carry out controlled explosion after device thrown at home in West of Ireland

October 17, 2017 By  Aidan Lonergan
Several houses in Penneywell, Limerick were evacuated overnight to allow the grenade to be made safe (Picture: Irish Defence Forces)

A NUMBER of homes have had to be evacuated in Ireland after an army bomb squad carried out the controlled explosion of a ‘grenade’ thrown at a house.

The Irish Army bomb squad arrived to the scene at Cathedral Court in the Penneywell area of Limerick at around 1.30am this morning.

Local reports say the explosive, understood to be a Mills grenade, was thrown at a house in the early hours but failed to detonate.

Explosives experts remained at the scene overnight to assess the grenade before carrying out a controlled explosion shortly before 10.30am this morning.

One local resident took to Twitter to describe the scene.

“Just been evacuated from my place. Apparently there’s a grenade outside that needs to be blown up,” they said.

Several houses in the Penneywell area had to be evacuated before the scene was finally declared safe at around 3.15am this morning.

Gardaí said they are investigating whether the device was targeted at a local person known to them.

They are urging anyone who finds munitions in the local area to contact them immediately.

