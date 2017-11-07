Irish authorities intercept gangland assassination in Dublin

AN Garda Síochána were on the ball last night.

Four men were arrested last night in north inner city Dublin as they were on their way to carry out a murder on behalf of the Kinahan cartel.

The arrests were carried out by gardaí from the Special Crime Operations (SCO) and assisted by the Emergency Response Unit and Armed Support Unit.

A member of the Hutch gang was believed to be the intended target of the failed assassination attempt.

The Hutch and Kinahan feud began in 2015 when a member of the Kinahan family murdered Gary Hutch in Marbella, Spain. Gary Hutch was a nephew of prominent Dublin gangland figure Gerry Hutch. So far, the feud between the two gangs has resulted in ten deaths.

Gardaí investigating the activities of organized crime gangs moved in on these four men just after 8 pm last night. Two of the men were arrested in Fairview on Dublin’s northside where a gun and a silencer were recovered, and the other two were picked up around the same time in south inner city.

The four men were aged between 23 and 38 and were not found to have direct links to the Kinahan gang’s operations in Dublin, but Gardai are investigating whether they were acting as hired hands for the attack.

The suspected target of last night’s attack had already been informed that his life was at risk.

Assistant Commissioner John O’ Driscoll, who is responsible for the SCO said “I continue to be heartened and assured by the level of absolute commitment and top-drawer professionalism and, indeed, bravery exhibited over and over again by the personnel within An Garda Síochána who are assigned to the difficult tasks associated with the operational activity involved.”