Entertainment | Life & Style

Irish barman’s stunning singsong while pulling pints in country pub

January 24, 2018 By  Ryan Price
Irish Dave, the singing barman of North Wales. (Picture: Facebook)

AN IRISH barman, known simply as Irish Dave, has been captured on video by a customer of a bar he works in, singing Westlife’s Flying Without Wings acapella.

The clip was sent in by Facebook user Daz Millard, who was pleasantly surprised when he went for a quiet pint in the Gronant Inn in North Wales, and came across a barman with a voice like Ronan Keating.

See for yourself.

More Life & Style:

Believe it or not, Irish Dave is not the only Irish barman out there with the voice of an angel, you may remember the viral hit that was Cork barman John Horgan’s rendition of Bright Blue Rose, captured in the Crossroads Bar, in Knockvilla in 2016.

 

Ryan Price
ABOUT 

Ryan Price is a Content Creator at The Irish Post. You'll find Ryan on Twitter at @RyanPrice93. You can contact him via email at ryan.price@irishpost.co.uk.

