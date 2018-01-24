Irish barman’s stunning singsong while pulling pints in country pub

AN IRISH barman, known simply as Irish Dave, has been captured on video by a customer of a bar he works in, singing Westlife’s Flying Without Wings acapella.

The clip was sent in by Facebook user Daz Millard, who was pleasantly surprised when he went for a quiet pint in the Gronant Inn in North Wales, and came across a barman with a voice like Ronan Keating.

See for yourself.

Believe it or not, Irish Dave is not the only Irish barman out there with the voice of an angel, you may remember the viral hit that was Cork barman John Horgan’s rendition of Bright Blue Rose, captured in the Crossroads Bar, in Knockvilla in 2016.