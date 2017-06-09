Irish boy, 7, left in shock as his favourite Ireland footballer makes him an official mascot

CATHAL BYRNE is a huge Republic of Ireland fan – and especially of goalkeeper Darren Randolph.
Shot-stopper Randolph is a particular hero for Cathal given the seven-year-old footballer’s affinity for saving shots between the sticks.
Recently, Cathal was brought to Aviva Stadium under the illusion that he was getting a tour – but a surprise was in store for the soccer fan, who suffers from Dyspraxia – a co-ordination disorder.
While sitting in the same seat that Martin O’Neill conducts his press conferences in, Cathal was paid a shock visit by Darren Randolph himself, who informed Cathal that he would be Ireland’s next mascot for their upcoming World Cup Qualifier against Austria.
Randolph also presented Cathal – who’s from Co. Wicklow – with his own jersey, shorts and socks for the occasion ahead of the big day on Sunday.
Visibly shocked by the news, Cathal was left speechless at his new role before he eventually accompanied Randolph, who’s also West Ham’s goalkeeper, out to the training ground to watch the Irish players train.
