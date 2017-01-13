Irish bride fulfils childhood dream by driving herself to her wedding in a tractor

AN IRISH woman has fulfilled her childhood dream of arriving by tractor to her own wedding.

Aisling McCarey, who tied the knot last week wearing a long white wedding dress, arrived by tractor to Knockatallon Chapel where she wed her long-term partner Mark Graham on January 4.

Tractors were what first brought the couple together.

Nine years ago Mark was transporting hay on the M50 by tractor when a mutual friend passed his number onto Aisling and suggested she call him to get a lift – their romance blossomed from there.

The beautiful bride, who grew up on a farm, displayed her tractor-driving prowess on her wedding day.

“I wanted to drive a tractor on my wedding day since I was a wee tot. I’m from a farming background so I’ve driven tractors since I was young,” she said.

The bride even brought her father along in the passenger seat.

“It was daddy’s day out,” she joked.

The enterprising newly-wed Mrs Graham works in Combilift forklift factory during the week and at Rally School Ireland at weekends.

But she suppressed any rally-driving tendencies and drove a little more steadily for the three minute journey from the couple’s home in Ballintitoppy, Scotstown, Co. Monaghan to the church.

Local contractor Tom Tierney who sources machines from William Bell Tractors supplied the four shiny red Massey Fergusons, festooned with jaunty pink ribbons, which brought Aisling and her bridal party in high-seated style to the church on time.

And not to be outdone by his wife’s novel mode of transport, her groom who is a professional truck driver at BM Transport, Newbliss, Co Monaghan, arrived with his grooms men in large shiny lorries.

And for any guests who may have missed the diesel powered action, the couple’s wedding photographer Manuel Lavery filmed the trip and screened the video for wedding guests just after dinner.

The couple have just returned from their honeymoon in Iceland where they visited Reykjavik, the Blue Lagoon and saw the northern lights.

It was the couple’s first holiday alone together, having always traveled with friends before.

The tractors proved to be such a popular wedding feature that Massey Ferguson could have a new market in wedding vehicles.

Wedding photographer and videographer Manuel Lavery captured Aisling and Mark’s big day, you can watch it here…

