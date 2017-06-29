London
Waxy’s June
Trad band perform the Father Ted theme tune outside the Father Ted house…and it's brilliant

Trad band perform the Father Ted theme tune outside the Father Ted house…and it’s brilliant

June 29, 2017 By  Aidan Lonergan
Ímar is comprised of members from Ireland, England, Scotland and the Isle of Man. (Picture: Facebook)

THE Father Ted theme song is so iconic it’s almost a character of the show itself – and the same can certainly be said of Ted’s famous Craggy Island home.

The parochial house – actually in Co. Clare – is visited by thousands of Father Ted pilgrims from around the world every year.

It’s most recent visitors were Ímar, a Traditional band based in Glasgow.

The quintet is made up of members from Ireland, England, Scotland and the Isle of Man.

The band were passing through Co. Clare when they decided to pull outside the iconic house and perform a rendition of the theme tune.

Since their performance was posted on Facebook earlier this week, the video has been viewed over 70,000 times.

Careful now – Father Trad’s in town…

Aidan Lonergan
ABOUT 

Aidan Lonergan is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow him on Twitter @ajlonergan

