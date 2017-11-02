Irish brother and sister killed in horror head-on crash in rural Ireland

A BROTHER and sister have tragically died in a horrific head-on road traffic collision on a motorway in rural Ireland.

The crash happened on the N25 at Barntown, less than three miles (5km) from Wexford Town at around 1.30pm on Wednesday afternoon.

The victims have been named locally as Sylvester ‘Sylvie’ Dempsey, aged in his early 50s, and his sibling Ann Dempsey, aged in her late 40s.

The pair – from Clongeen, Co. Wexford – were killed when the vehicle in which they were travelling collided with an SUV coming in the opposite direction.

The men travelling in the SUV were taken to Wexford General Hospital to be treated for minor injuries and shock.

According to local media, the Dempseys were on their way home from a business in Wexford Town when the crash occurred.

Emergency services responded and both siblings were pronounced dead at the scene.

Their bodies have been removed to Waterford Hospital.

The N25 Wexford to New Ross road has been closed to allow for a forensic examination of the scene.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses, or anyone who may have ‘dash cam’ footage of the crash, to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.