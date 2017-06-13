London
19°
clear sky
humidity: 63%
wind: 3m/s E
H 27 • L 18
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Hicks Sausages Leaderboard
Home  |  Featured Content  |  Life & Style  |  Rare opportunity to buy in Ireland as Sharkey’s Joinery goes up for sale

Rare opportunity to buy in Ireland as Sharkey’s Joinery goes up for sale

June 13, 2017 By  Irish Post
Sharkey’s Joinery is located in Co. Donegal and boosts stunning views

Brought to you by Sharkey’s Joinery

Fully equipped joinery workshop for sale

Sharkey’s Joinery, Lower Carrowcannon Lane, Falcarragh, Co. Donegal

Guide Price – €199,000 + VAT

A RARE opportunity to acquire a fully-equipped joinery premises, on c.0.75 acre, extended significantly in 2007 and offered for sale with a comprehensive inventory of modern equipment.

Sharkey’s Joinery is a family business, which was founded 38 years ago in Falcarragh, Co. Donegal.

The present owner is selling due to retirement having run the successful bespoke joinery business for 38 years.

Over the years the business has evolved to provide a wide range of joinery and carpentry services. The business prides itself in working in a very professional manner and to the highest of standards.

All of the work is bespoke with each product being manufactured to meet the specific requirements of the customer.

The business was extended significantly in 2007

The business specialises in the manufacturing of sliding sash windows, doors, stairs, conservatories, glazing, skirting and architrave and bespoke furniture including dining furniture, wardrobes, cupboards and shelving.

The company also specialises in restoration work having been involved in the extensive refurbishment of numerous churches and listed national buildings within the Donegal area.

Sharkey’s Joinery is a thriving family business that has been active in the north west of Ireland for the past 38 years, providing joinery products throughout Ireland and the UK. We have developed a reputation for reliability, quality and affordability, which has resulted in the business developing and retaining a key client base.”

Clients have included government, local authorities, local and national building contractors including conservation contractors and many high profile private clients.

As the economy and property market continue to improve this is undoubtedly a great opportunity to develop a fine business in these premises perfectly equipped and ready to go.

Inside Sharkey’s Joinery

The open plan industrial unit offering approximately 7,060sq ft benefits from an abundance of natural light due to its high pitched roof profile.

Facilities include an expansive open plan workshop area, spray booth, offices, washroom and staff areas.

Falcarragh is a town in north west Donegal, about 10 minutes from Dunfanaghy and in the opposite direction about five minutes from Gortahork – these areas are expanding rapidly with an influx of tourists, many of whom are acquiring holiday homes.

The business is offered for sale with a comprehensive inventory of modern equipment

Donegal Airport is about a 30 minute drive from Falcarragh.

The main commercial town of Letterkenny is about 40 minutes by car and in recent years has established itself as one of Ireland’s busiest towns.

Much of the businesses work has come from Letterkenny and the surrounding towns over the past decades.

For more details click HERE or go to www.sharkeysjoinery.com

Likes(0)Dislikes(0)
Bentleys – Freddie White

Irish Post
ABOUT 

The Irish Post is the biggest-selling weekly newspaper for the Irish in Britain and the voice of the Irish community since 1970. Follow the Irish Post on Twitter @theirishpost

Recommended for you:
SeaGreen in Greystones: The perfect reason to return home to Ireland

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post