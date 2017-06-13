Rare opportunity to buy in Ireland as Sharkey’s Joinery goes up for sale

Brought to you by Sharkey’s Joinery



Fully equipped joinery workshop for sale

Sharkey’s Joinery, Lower Carrowcannon Lane, Falcarragh, Co. Donegal

Guide Price – €199,000 + VAT

A RARE opportunity to acquire a fully-equipped joinery premises, on c.0.75 acre, extended significantly in 2007 and offered for sale with a comprehensive inventory of modern equipment.

Sharkey’s Joinery is a family business, which was founded 38 years ago in Falcarragh, Co. Donegal.

The present owner is selling due to retirement having run the successful bespoke joinery business for 38 years.

Over the years the business has evolved to provide a wide range of joinery and carpentry services. The business prides itself in working in a very professional manner and to the highest of standards.

All of the work is bespoke with each product being manufactured to meet the specific requirements of the customer.

The business specialises in the manufacturing of sliding sash windows, doors, stairs, conservatories, glazing, skirting and architrave and bespoke furniture including dining furniture, wardrobes, cupboards and shelving.

The company also specialises in restoration work having been involved in the extensive refurbishment of numerous churches and listed national buildings within the Donegal area.

Sharkey’s Joinery is a thriving family business that has been active in the north west of Ireland for the past 38 years, providing joinery products throughout Ireland and the UK. We have developed a reputation for reliability, quality and affordability, which has resulted in the business developing and retaining a key client base.”



Clients have included government, local authorities, local and national building contractors including conservation contractors and many high profile private clients.

As the economy and property market continue to improve this is undoubtedly a great opportunity to develop a fine business in these premises perfectly equipped and ready to go.

The open plan industrial unit offering approximately 7,060sq ft benefits from an abundance of natural light due to its high pitched roof profile.

Facilities include an expansive open plan workshop area, spray booth, offices, washroom and staff areas.

Falcarragh is a town in north west Donegal, about 10 minutes from Dunfanaghy and in the opposite direction about five minutes from Gortahork – these areas are expanding rapidly with an influx of tourists, many of whom are acquiring holiday homes.

Donegal Airport is about a 30 minute drive from Falcarragh.

The main commercial town of Letterkenny is about 40 minutes by car and in recent years has established itself as one of Ireland’s busiest towns.

Much of the businesses work has come from Letterkenny and the surrounding towns over the past decades.