Irish busker, 12, gives spine-tingling performance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

A 12-year-old Irish busker has given the performance of a lifetime on US TV.

Last summer, The Irish Post first reported on Allie Sherlock after she was filmed singing Ed Sheeran’s Supermarket Flowers in Ireland.

The video became a Facebook hit with over 600,000 views.

Originally from Co. Cork, she’s now taken her incredible talent from the streets of Dublin to Los Angeles and The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

More used to drawing crowds on Grafton Street with her raw talent, host Ellen DeGeneres has predicted a great future for the young star – comparing her to British singer Adele.

“When I saw a video of our next guest singing on the streets of Dublin, I just knew I had to meet her,” Ellen said.

Singing Adele’s A Million Years Ago and playing guitar, Allie later joined the the popular TV host on the sofa and said: “I’ve been playing guitar three and a half years.

“I was always the kid who was going around the house singing.

“My dad was always ‘turn it down notch’,” she joked.

Charlie Puth and Ryan Tedder from One Republic are currently working with the Irish singer, who recently has been no stranger to meeting some of the world’s biggest artists.

Watch this space!

Watch Allie Sherlock on the Ellen Show below…

