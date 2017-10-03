Irish Catholic families forced to leave their homes over sectarian threats

FOUR Catholic families have been forced to leave their homes in Northern Ireland over sectarian threats.

Police told residents at four properties on the Cantrell Close estate in Belfast that they were being targeted because of their religion.

The Cantrell Close estate is a cross community housing development off the Ravenhill Road in east Belfast.

Jodie, a pregnant mother-of-one and resident on the estate, told The Stephen Nolan Show: “On Tuesday night about quarter to 12 the police came to my door and the told me they were going to read a letter which was going to scare me.

“They said we were under threat because of our religion.”

Jodie said she was told the threats were issued against residents by their house number, but not by name.

“I moved into this mixed community because we were doing better for ourselves and we were doing better for Northern Ireland itself.

“And now it’s like we’re being pointed at, being targeted, and I don’t know if it’s because in June there were UVF flags put up and they noticed there weren’t flags put up.

“I don’t know if that’s why we were targeted. I don’t know if there were paramilitaries living in the area and they knew we were Catholic.

“I’m still completely unaware of why I had to leave my home.”

The PSNI have said a paramilitary link to the threats is a “very clear line of enquiry.”

Chief Superintendent Chris Noble said, “Police met with local elected representatives this afternoon in relation to the threats made to some residents of Cantrell Close in East Belfast.

“We confirmed an active investigation is ongoing and while paramilitary involvement is a strong line of enquiry, we remain focused on gathering information and evidence to put those responsible for this abhorrent and unacceptable behaviour before the courts.

“We will continue to work with partners in the Northern Ireland Housing Executive and Housing Association to support those families affected by this cowardly act of intimidation.”

In a joint statement issued from the DUP, Sinn Féin, the SDLP, the UUP, the Alliance Party and the Green Party in response to the threat against residents, the Party Leaders said:

“We as political leaders condemn all forms of sectarianism, intolerance and threats of violence.

“Four families have been forced to leave their homes in South Belfast. This is wrong. Any threat to these families should be lifted immediately.

“There is also an onus on the PSNI and the statutory agencies to provide immediate and appropriate support to the affected families, including re-housing those affected if they feel unable to remain in their homes.

“This situation runs absolutely contrary to the ethos under which the Cantrell Close development was created.

“Everyone has the right to live in a society without fear of intimidation and free from sectarianism.

“Those behind this threat offer nothing but hatred and division and should be condemned by all political, community and statutory leaders.”

Anyone with information about this incident or any information about suspected criminality, to please speak to detectives in Musgrave station by calling 101. Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.