London
4°
scattered clouds
humidity: 60%
wind: 9m/s WNW
H 3 • L 3
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Tourism Ireland Banner
News

Irish Cenotaph to WWI dead attacked days after council votes against memorial to Easter Rising

December 8, 2017 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
The Cenotaph to those who died in World War I is thought to have been attacked on Wednesday evening. (Picture: PSNI)

A CENOTAPH to those who died in World War I was attacked in the days following a council vote against a memorial to the Easter Rising. 

According to the PSNI, it’s believed the attack happened between Wednesday evening December 6 and Thursday December 7 at the Cenotaph in the Church Road area of Larne in Co Antrim.

Investigating the incident, Constable Davison said the incident is being treated as a hate-crime.

More News:

The attack came shortly after Mid and East Antrim Borough Council voted against replacing an Easter Rising memorial in Carnlough on Monday evening.

The original memorial was removed by contractors last June.

Police are investigating the incident as a hate crime. (Picture: PSNI)

According to the Larne Times, DUP councillor Gregg McKeen said he believed the attack was a “direct result” of the council’s decision on Monday evening.

“This is a despicable act which desecrates the memory of those who fought and died from both sides of the community,” he added. “These people are just trying to stir up tensions in the area.”

However, former Sinn Fein MLA Oliver McMullan said: “I totally condemn the attack on the war memorial; I don’t know how anyone could stoop so low as to attack it.

“It is sacrosanct and should be left alone.

“But these comments [by Cllr McKeen] only add to the division between nationalist and unionist people in Larne.

“If the council had taken on board the feelings of people in Carnlough, they would not have rushed through that decision on Monday night.”

If you have any information on this incident, please contact PSNI on 101 and quote serial 246 7/12/17.

AntrimcenotaphfeaturedIrishNorthern Ireland
Kelly’s Christmas

Erica Doyle Higgins
ABOUT 

Erica Doyle Higgins is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow her on Twitter @EDoyleHiggins

Do you have a story to share? Email erica@irishpost.co.uk

Recommended for you:
Young Irish dancer launches court appeal to be allowed to participate in championship qualifier

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post