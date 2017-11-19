Irish child who died in tragic beach buggy crash described as ‘great wee community girl’

A 12-YEAR-OLD girl has died after a crash between a beach buggy and a pick-up truck near Newry.

Police said the girl was a passenger in the buggy when it collided with the truck on Flagstaff Road in Co. Armagh at about 14.50 GMT on Saturday.

SDLP councillor Gillian Fitzpatrick told BBC News NI that the girl who died was “a great wee community girl” who was well known in the area.

A 14-year-old girl, who was driving the buggy, sustained a broken leg and remains in hospital

The Northern Ireland air ambulance attended the scene of the collision.