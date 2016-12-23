London
Irish choirgirl brings the world to tears with her stunning version of Hallelujah

December 23, 2016 By  Mal Rogers
kayleerogers
Kaylee Rogers wowed with her stunning voice

A YOUNG Irish school girl’s version of Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah was the highlight of a school Christmas concert and has now become a global hit.

Few people at the concert in Killard House School in Donaghadee, Co. Down would have thought Kaylee Rogers’ beautiful take on the song would soon be watched and shared by people worldwide.

But a video of the performance by Billy McAuley was uploaded on Facebook and YouTube and has since gone viral.

It has been shared hundreds of thousands of times, and the school has taken calls from people in Australia, America and Japan who have all seen the video.

The school’s music teacher Lloyd Scates, who was in charge of the concert, has also been featured on the BBC and RTÉ.

Ten-year-old Kaylee, who has moderate special needs, is one of 200 students aged three to 16 at the school in Co.Down.

Mr Scates says he spotted her talents at a very early stage.

Take a look…

Mal Rogers
ABOUT 

Mal Rogers is a columnist and reporter with The Irish Post

