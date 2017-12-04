Irish citizens in UK at risk of losing special rights post-Brexit

A new report warns that the special status enjoyed by thousands of Irish in the UK will be in jeopardy after Brexit.

The “patchwork” laws governing their status could fall apart under post-Brexit political and practical pressures, resulting in Irish citizens in the UK losing their right to live, work and get NHS services in the country.

The release of the report comes before today’s launch of a campaign urging the UK government to pass legislation that would guarantee the longstanding rights of Irish citizens.

The document was drawn up by legal experts on behalf of the Traveller Movement and concluded that most of the rights currently enjoyed by Irish nationals in the UK only exist because of their EU citizenship.

Among the rights that could be lost post-Brexit are free NHS treatment, cash benefits, and certain social welfare payments.

The document also warns that the lack of clarity on the status of Irish nationals could also make the British citizenship of their children unclear.

The Traveller Movement commissioned the research amid growing concerns about the impact of Brexit on Irish travelers in Britain, a particular minority of about 100,000 people.

The fear arose due to an existing UK law that allows the deportation of Irish citizens who are not also British citizens.

May told parliament in June that new post-Brexit arrangements for EU citizens would not apply to Irish citizens. She insisted that their rights would continue to be guaranteed under the common travel area, the “open borders” area comprising the UK, Ireland, the Isle of Man and the Channel Islands.

“We will preserve the freedoms that the UK and Irish nationals currently enjoy in each other’s state. And Irish citizens will not need to apply for permanent residence to protect these entitlements,” she said.

The document has emerged at a time of increased concern surrounding the language used by some sections of the media who have sought to blame Ireland for the current impasse in the Brexit talks.

Report author, Simon Cox said: “The British government has consistently promised that Brexit will not weaken the situation of Irish citizens in the UK or the movement of Irish citizens to and from the UK. Yet it has made public how it will deliver on this promise.

“A close look at current British laws shows a patchwork that may fall apart under post-Brexit political and practical pressures.”

The fact remains that the British government has not clarified whether or not Irish citizens would be protected from such measures post-Brexit. Many Irish citizens situated in the UK will be looking on at today’s campaign launch with the hope that an assurance can be established.