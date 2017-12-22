Irish classic tops Britain’s Christmas driving playlist – and its not hard to guess which one

AN Irish tune has topped the list of Britain’s favourite Christmas songs to listen to while driving.

The melodic but unsentimental Irish tune Fairytale of New York, by The Pogues and Kirsty MacColl, takes the top spot on the list, following a survey undertaken by the van leasing company Leasevan.co.uk.

And another Irish artist takes the second spot in the top ten – as drivers chose Bob Geldof’s Band Aid’s, Do They Know It’s Christmas as their next favourite choice.

But there is truly something for everyone is this list, as Eartha Kitt’s Santa Baby, the haunting A Spaceman Came Travelling by Chris de Burgh, and Slade’s Merry Christmas Everybody also feature in the line-up.

Tim Alcock of Leasevan.co.uk said: “You can imagine how many Christmas songs there are to choose from – it was hard to whittle it down to just ten but we’ve managed.

“These are driving songs designed to get you into a happy and festive mood, so they need to have strong tunes and be good for singing along to as you make your way along the roads.

“It’s easy to get bored with your music when you spend a lot of time behind the wheel, so we’ve made sure there’s variety in the playlist – everything from classic crooning to proper punk.”

The full Christmas driving playlist is:

THE POGUES AND KIRSTY MACCOLL, FAIRYTALE OF NEW YORK

It’s not your standard Christmas story, but this 1987 hit has gone platinum and is one of the nation’s favourites. Great for belting out while driving, and you can direct the insulting lines at bad drivers.

BAND AID, DO THEY KNOW IT’S CHRISTMAS

The ultimate song for the Christmas spirit of giving and caring about others. Choose the 1984 original, or the versions from 2004 or 2014.

CHRIS DE BURGH, A SPACEMAN CAME TRAVELLING

Beautiful and haunting. If you’re driving through frost or winter snowfall, this is perfect.

JOHN LENNON AND YOKO ONO, HAPPY CHRISTMAS (WAR IS OVER)

Anyone would choose world peace for their Christmas present if they could.

BING CROSBY, WHITE CHRISTMAS

The classic Christmas crooner. Smooth and almost carol-like, this is truly timeless.

THE RAMONES, MERRY CHRISTMAS (I DON’T WANT TO FIGHT TONIGHT)

For a perfect contrast to old Bing, a punky number that still captures the Christmas spirit of making peace and showing love.

WHAM!, LAST CHRISTMAS

We still miss George Michael, who passed away on Christmas Day last year, but his much-loved Christmas single lives on.

EARTHA KITT, SANTA BABY

There are many covers of this fun Christmas song, but none of them beat the playful sassiness of Eartha Kitt’s original.

SLADE, MERRY CHRISTMAS EVERYBODY

Brilliantly catchy and everyone knows it. The only problem will be trying to get it out of your head before New Year.

SHAKIN’ STEVENS, MERRY CHRISTMAS EVERYONE

They just don’t get more singalong-y than this – you can even practise your falsetto.