London
15°
light rain
humidity: 88%
wind: 4m/s SW
H 16 • L 12
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Stobart Air Banner
Home  |  News  |  Irish Coast Guard rescues passenger from cruise ship off west of Ireland coast

Irish Coast Guard rescues passenger from cruise ship off west of Ireland coast

September 27, 2017 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
Irish Coast Guard rescues a passenger off a cruise ship in need of ‘urgent medical attention.’ (Picture: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

THE IRISH COAST Guard is conducting a medical evacuation of a passenger from a cruise ship off the west of Ireland coast. 

The Department of Transport in Ireland Malin Rescue Coordination Centre received an early morning request from the UK Maritime Coast Guard Agency.

The operation with the Marco Polo cruise ship took place almost 200 miles west of Erris Head off Co Mayo shortly before 8.30am this morning.

The passenger is said to be in need of ‘urgent medical attention.’

The Coast Guard helicopter was on route to University Galway Hospital, but due to weather conditions R118 re-routed to Sligo Airport.

The patient was then transported by ambulance to Sligo University Hospital.

An Air Corps Casa maritime patrol aircraft had been made available to provide communications and surveillance back up, known as ‘Top Cover’ but had to be redeployed to conduct two separate patient transfers to Britain, on foot of a request from National Ambulance Service.

This role was reassigned to the Dublin based Coast Guard helicopter R116.

*This article was update at 12.13pm to reflect a change in the Coast Guard operation. 

Likes(0)Dislikes(0)
Kelly Bar – 27th Sep

Erica Doyle Higgins
ABOUT 

Erica Doyle Higgins is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow her on Twitter @EDoyleHiggins Do you have a story to share? Email erica@irishpost.co.uk

Recommended for you:
Northern Irish border after Brexit is focus of feisty Prime Minister’s Questions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post