Irish comedian and presenter Al Porter resigns after allegations

IRISH comedian Al Porter, a Today FM radio presenter, has resigned following allegations of misconduct online.

Porter, who has presented the lunchtime noon to 2.30pm show on Today FM since February this year, said in a statement via Twitter today: “I have been completely taken aback by reports in the media and on the social networks over the weekend, and by the scale and tone of the vitriol.

Porter added: “While my conduct, which had been in keeping with my flamboyant and outrageous public persona may be regarded as offensive and unacceptable by many people, I at no time intended to upset anyone.”

In the statement, he continued: “Up until now, I had been unaware of these complaints or the impact of my conduct and I am truly sorry for any distress I may have caused in what I had regarded as light-hearted and good-natured circumstances.

“Although, on legal advice, I cannot comment on specific allegations at the present time, I nonetheless sincerely apologise to anyone I may have genuinely offended.

“I am very grateful to Today FM, the Olympia Panto and TV3 for the space and time I’ve been granted to deal with the situation.

“I have however come to the personal decision that I need time away from the spotlight after decades in the entertainment industry. I have informed Today FM that I am resigning from the station with immediate effect.

“To my family, colleagues, friends and fans I thank you for your many, many messages of support.”

In a brief statement Today FM said: “Today FM this afternoon accepted the resignation of our lunch time presenter, Al Porter.

It confirmed yesterday they were investigating the claims: “We take any comments of this nature extremely seriously…

“Likewise, we take the welfare of our presenters and staff extremely seriously.”

In a statement to The Journal , Today FM stated yesterday that the comedian will be taking some ‘personal time’ off from his presenting job.

A spokeswoman for the Irish radio station said in a short statement: “In light of recent events, Today FM and Al Porter have agreed that Al will take some personal time from his lunchtime radio show.

“No further comment will be made by Today FM at this time.”

Porter has sold out shows in Vicar Street and is most recently, a TV3 presenter for dating show Blind Date.