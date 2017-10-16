News

London Irish comedian Sean Hughes dies aged 51

October 16, 2017 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
London Irish comedian Sean Hughes has died. (Picture: MJ Kim/Getty Images)

LONDON Irish comedian Sean Hughes has died aged 51. 

Hughes was born in London in 1965, but spent most of his youth in Firhouse, Dublin.

His first Edinburgh show, A One Night Stand with Sean Hughes won the prestigious Perrier Comedy Award and he fast acquired a cult following.

On October 8, the comedian tweeted he was ‘in hospital.’

Irish comedian Jarlath Regan said he was ‘heartbroken’ over Sean Hughes’ death.

Sean Hughes’ management company RBM Comedy announced his death on Twitter.

They said: “Very sad news. Early this morning, the master of comedy Sean Hughes past away.

“A comic very much ahead of his time,” they added.

Tributes have flowed for the ‘trailblazing’ Irish comic since his death was announced.

