London Irish comedian Sean Hughes dies aged 51

LONDON Irish comedian Sean Hughes has died aged 51.

Hughes was born in London in 1965, but spent most of his youth in Firhouse, Dublin.

His first Edinburgh show, A One Night Stand with Sean Hughes won the prestigious Perrier Comedy Award and he fast acquired a cult following.

On October 8, the comedian tweeted he was ‘in hospital.’

In hospital — Sean Hughes (@mr_seanhughes) October 8, 2017

Irish comedian Jarlath Regan said he was ‘heartbroken’ over Sean Hughes’ death.

Seàn Hughes has died and I'm fucking heartbroken. So funny on stage, so infuriating to know and so sad he's gone. #RIPSeanHughes — Jarlath Regan (@Jarlath) October 16, 2017

Sean Hughes’ management company RBM Comedy announced his death on Twitter.

They said: “Very sad news. Early this morning, the master of comedy Sean Hughes past away.

“A comic very much ahead of his time,” they added.

Very sad news. Early this AM, the master of comedy Sean Hughes past away. @mr_seanhughes

A comic very much ahead of his time. pic.twitter.com/nv5DEn4CH1 — RBM Comedy (@RBMComedy) October 16, 2017

Tributes have flowed for the ‘trailblazing’ Irish comic since his death was announced.

Terribly sad news about Sean Hughes. — Al Murray (@almurray) October 16, 2017

Very sad to hear about Sean Hughes. A brilliant comic and a lovely bloke. RIP. — JasonManford (@JasonManford) October 16, 2017

So sad @mr_seanhughes rest easy — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) October 16, 2017

So sad to hear of Sean Hughes death. He was the first comic I ever saw live. A very funny man. Awful news. — Sarah Millican (@SarahMillican75) October 16, 2017

Very sad to hear about Sean Hughes. Started on the circuit with him back in the day. RIP. — Jack Dee (@TheRealJackDee) October 16, 2017

Ah, that is very sad news. That's no age. One of the Irish comedy trailblazers in the UK. https://t.co/N8XTny8CCM — Dara Ó Briain (@daraobriain) October 16, 2017